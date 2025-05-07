Banbury's historic Tooley's Boatyard relaunches as free visitor attraction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Banbury’s historic Tooley's Boatyard has relaunched as an official visitor attraction and is inviting the public to come and learn about its history and the work done there.

Tooley’s Boatyard dates back to 1778 and is considered one of the oldest continually working dry docks in Britain.

The boatyard was first established to build and maintain wooden narrow boats that were used to transport goods along the Oxford Canal.

It still features a blacksmith’s forge and carpenter’s workshop that are still used today, as well as a beltroom with larger machinery that was previously used by the Tooley family.

Tooley’s still provides routine and specialist services for boaters, including boat building, repairs, painting, blacking, chandlery, training and certification in boat handling.

However, recently, the boatyard was taken on by the Tooley’s Boatyard Trust, who wish to promote the site as not just a working dry dock but also as a tourist attraction.

As well as offering paid services like boat trips on the yard’s Dancing Duck 39-foot long handcrafted canal barge, the trust is also offering visitors several free attractions.

These include a collection of photographs, maps, tools and books about the boatyard, which are displayed in a permanent exhibition at Tooley’s.

Tooley's is also offering visitors the chance to take guided tours of its historic forge and workshops.

Visitors can also take guided tours of the boatyard and watch how Tooley’s team of experts restore the 1940-built historic wooden narrowboat Hardy.

The trust is also in talks with local authorities about opening up the towpath alongside Tooley’s dry dock to provide a path for the general public to walk past and take a look at the work taking place inside.

A spokesperson for Tooley’s Boatyard Trust said: “The dry dock provides a service for the boating community and an opportunity for visitors to see work in progress, as well as the fully restored workshops dating from the 1930s, which include a carpenter’s store, a belt-driven machine workshop and a paint store.

“There is also a 200-year-old forge where a blacksmith plies his or her trade. In addition to its day-to-day use for boat maintenance, the dock is used as a performance space for Theatre in the Dock during the annual two-day Banbury Canal Festival in October.”

For more information about Tooley’s Boatyard visit: https://tooleysboatyardtrust.org.uk/