Banbury's community hero Michael Hampton - who set up the Local Larder - steps down from volunteering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Banbury community hero Michael Hampton BCAc has announced that he has stepped down from his voluntary work after five years so as to be able to concentrate on his personal life.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael first rose to attention when he launched his ‘Mike on a Bike’ service during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Back then, Michael cycled around Banbury, delivering prescriptions or essential food items from his pushbike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This led Michael to catch the bug for helping the community and two later he set up the Pensioners' Pantry.

Banbury community hero Michael Hampton has announced that after five years of volunteering, he is stepping back to focus on his personal life.

The Pensioners Pantry initiative saw Michael continue to deliver food parcels and essential items to pensioners long after the end of the pandemic.

Using his own money to set up the Pensioners Pantry in 2022, Michael began by delivering around 10-20 parcels twice a week.

Speaking to the Banbury Guardian at the time, Michael said: “I feel pensioners are often left out and need our help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am aware that the price of literally everything is rising. One thing that isn't rising is people's pensions.”

Michael began volunteering during the Covid pandemic when he delivered essential items around Banbury from his push bike.

The Pensioners’ Pantry soon grew into a much larger operation and was opened up to serve the whole community and not just older residents.

With this expansion, came a name change and Michael subsequently relaunched the pantry as the Local Larder.

The Local Larder grew into a huge enterprise that worked alongside Banbury’s Volunteer Driver Service to deliver food parcels six days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Larder also widened its services to help people in and around Bicester and ultimately ended up providing around 50,000 meals to those in need.

In 2023, Michael received the prestigious British Citizen Award at a ceremony hosted by TV presenter Matt Allwright and Lisa Collins of Objective HR.

Michael’s dedication and hard work with the Local Larder didn’t go unnoticed, and in 2023 he received the prestigious British Citizen Award (BCA) at Westminster Palace in recognition of Services to the Community.

Following his nomination, Michael said: “It's a massive thing, and I never expected to be honoured in such a way; it's mind-blowing for me. I am looking forward to taking my mother to the palace because it will be a very proud day for her.”

Now, Michael – who has held a full-time job throughout his five years of volunteer work - is stepping down to focus on looking after his elderly mother, who has had lung cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I have come to a point in my life where I need to put my loved ones first. I may volunteer in the community in the future but that is entirely up to me.

Michael has delivered around 50,000 parcels in five years of volunteering.

“My dad passed away on April 14, 2020. I could have stopped helping at this point and I was very close to giving up on life entirely. But I didn't. I am sure he would be proud of my last five years.

“My help for the community stemmed from him. It's been my absolute pleasure helping the Banbury community over the last half a decade but I am now at the point where I need to look after my own family and I cannot do both effectively so I have to prioritise my own family.

“Local Larder thanks the community for the enormous support we have received and we may return in the future to assist if possible.”

Michael officially closed the Local Larder on March 31 and donated all remaining food to various Banbury food organisations.