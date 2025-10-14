Banbury's Castle Quay to host free Ghostbusters-themed activities this Halloween

Babury’s Castle Quay will be transformed into a paranormal playground this October half term, as it plays host to a day of Ghostbuster-themed activities.

The spooky festivities get underway with a Ghostbusters-themed meet-and-greet event from 11am until 4pm on Wednesday, October 29.

Visitors to the centre will be able to meet three costumed Ghostbusters and a Janine Melnitz lookalike – and take home a special printed keepsake photo to remember the day.

There will also be a slime-making workshop, where people can create their own green slime. Ghostbusters and Halloween-themed glitter tattoos will also be handed out to children.

There will also be balloon modelling and a special Trap the Ghost challenge, where participants who sign up for the Castle Quay newsletter can help the Ghostbusters team trap ghosts for a chance to win a prize.

Liz Swift, retail liaison manager for Castle Quay, said: "We know families are looking for fun, interactive ways to celebrate Halloween, and what better way than with a 'Ghostbusters' takeover?

"This event offers something for everyone, and it's a great opportunity for families to make some spooky memories together during the half-term break."

Elsewhere in the centre, Banbury Museum is hosting several themed workshops throughout the week.

This starts with a huge Lego free-play session, which runs from 10.30am until 12pm on Monday, October 27.

The museum will also host two Halloween lantern-making sessions at 10.30am and at 1:30pm on Monday, 27.

On Tuesday, October 28, visitors to the museum can learn how to make Halloween paper skeletons at sessions running at 10.30am and at 1.30pm.

Visitors to the museum can learn how to make Halloween-themed hanging decorations at 10.30am and 1.30pm sessions on Wednesday, October 29.

On Thursday, October 30, the museum will host a workshop that teaches visitors to make scary lolly stick decorations at 10.30am and 1.30pm.

To finish the week, the museum’s Waterways Gallery will play host to a haunted house-making workshop at 10.30am and 1.30pm.

For more information about the Halloween-themed events taking place at Castle Quay or the Banbury Museum, including the prices for the workshops, visit: https://castlequay.co.uk/ or https://www.banburymuseum.org/