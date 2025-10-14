Banbury's 400-year-old Michaelmas Fair rolls into town ready for tomorrow's opening (Wednesday)

Thousands of people are expected to visit Banbury town centre over the next few days for the return of the always-popular Michaelmas Fair.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fair, which is considered to be one of the oldest in the region, will be officially opened at 4pm on Wednesday, October 15.

Mayor Kieron Mallon alongside Cherwell District Council chair Cllr Dorothy Walker are expected to declare the fair open with a large golden key, as Banbury tradition has dictated for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the fair is opened, the Mayor will tour the town centre, granting fairgoers free turns on any ride he touches with the key.

Banbury's historic Michaelmas Fair returns to Banbury on Wednesday, October 15.

Cllr Dorothy Walker, said: “It is a privilege to take part in the opening of Banbury’s Michaelmas Fair, a cherished tradition that has brought joy to generations.

“This historic event is a wonderful celebration of community spirit, and I look forward to seeing families and visitors come together to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, thrilling rides, and timeless charm that make the fair so special.”

The Michaelmas Fair first appeared in Banbury during the 17th Century and was originally a hiring fair, where farm workers, labourers, and servants would look for potential employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the Victorian period, the fair changed to become more entertainment-focused focused with some reports stating that 20,000 visitors attended the fair in 1855, where the famous Sanger's Royal Circus performed in front of the town hall.

These days, the fair is put on by Bob Wilson’s Funfairs and features a large selection of rides, including favourites such as dodgems and waltzers, and children’s rides.

It also features a selection of attractions and games like hook a duck, basketball, darts, and there will be classic fun fair foods on offer, such as hotdogs, burgers, candyfloss, donuts, and ice creams.

Following the success of the previous two years, this year’s fair will also be extended to run up until Saturday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Michaelmas Fair will run from 6pm on Wednesday, October 15, until 10pm on Saturday, October 18 and will primarily be located in Horsefair, North Bar, Market Place and Bridge Street.

Road and car park closures will be in effect from Tuesday, October 14, until the fair departs. Banbury market will not operate on Thursday, October 16 and Saturday, October 18, but will open as usual on Thursday, October 23.