Banbury youngsters announced as winners of this year's town centre Easter Trail

Four youngsters have been announced as the winners of this year’s Banbury BID town centre Easter Trail.

Winners Adam, Amelia, Jamie and Bella took home some fantastic prizes by completing this year’s trail.

Held over the school holidays, the trail encouraged children and families to explore town centre shops looking for ten hidden bunnies.

Each of the Easter bunnies used in the trail was uniquely designed and decorated by pupils from a different Banbury primary school.

Once participants had found all of the bunnies and completed and handed back their trail sheet, they were entered into the prize draw.

This year, the prizes included free bowling, swimming and climbing sessions as well as a giant Easter hamper filled with chocolate treats.

Ollie Phipps, town centre liaison at Banbury BID, said: “We’re thrilled with the response to this year’s Easter Trail. It was fantastic to see so many families taking part, exploring the town, and having fun together over the holidays.

“A huge congratulations to our four fantastic winners — Adam, Amelia, Jamie, and Bella! We loved seeing your entries and smiles, and we hope you enjoy your well-deserved prizes.

“A special thank you also goes to The Light and Disco Bowl for kindly donating the prizes that made our winners’ day even more special.”

The Easter Trail is one of several free, family-friendly events put on by Banbury BID as part of its goal to enhance the town centre experience and support local businesses.

To find out more information about upcoming Banbury BID events, visit:https://www.banburybid.com/