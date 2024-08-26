Banbury woman is Poundland 'Grand in Your Hand' winner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Poundland has revealed that Kerry Harris from Banbury is one of the first lucky customers who’s won £1,000 courtesy of Poundland’s ‘Grand in Your Hand’ promotion.

At the beginning of the month Poundland launched the all-new ‘Grand in Your Hand’ programme that would see 30 of its customers right across the UK win £1,000 for each of the following 30 days.

Thirty customers chosen at random are set to receive an instant cash prize this month when they pay at any of the discounter’s 3,000 manned checkouts in any of its 750-plus UK stores.

And today Poundland confirms that one of the first winners is a Poundland shopper from Banbury who’ll be receiving £1,000 in their bank account in the next few days.

Kerry Harris (left) from Banbury with Poundland store manager Orsi Olasz.

Kerry Harris, 36, won her prize by checking out at the Banbury Cross Retail Park store while buying three wicker baskets.

A regular Poundland shopper, visits Poundland's Banbury Cross store most days, but this time she walked out £1,000 better off.

Kerry said: “I was on my way to see a friend and popped into Poundland for a look – to be honest, when I was told I’d won, I thought it was a scam!

“I’ll spend the money taking my mum on a shopping spree, my partner wants a new Celtic top too, but the rest will be saved for Christmas presents.”

Kerry went to the store on Friday to get her prize from Poundland’s Banbury Cross manager Orsi Olasz.

Orsi said: “It’s amazing that one of the first thirty winners is one of our regular shoppers. We couldn’t believe it either! It just goes to show that we really do offer amazing value here at Poundland!”

No additional purchase is required to take part in ‘Grand in Your Hand’. Poundland customers simply check out as normal and the computer systems at each store selects a shopper at random each day to win a life-changing grand in their hand.

‘Grand in Your Hand’ adds even more excitement to shopping at Poundland which already confirmed earlier this month that it had introduced new in-store displays at its stores to underline its commitment to be the home of the pound.

Loud and proud in every store are over 1,000 grocery items at £1 or less to bring the amazing value Poundland promises its customers.

Full details of the Grand in Your Hand promotion can be found at https://www.poundland.co.uk/grand-in-your-hand-terms.