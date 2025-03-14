Banbury United's Community Lottery reaches £25,000 milestone in donations for Horton General Hospital

In just over five years, Banbury United’s Community Lottery has donated an impressive £25,000 to the Horton General Hospital to help keep vital services open.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The community lottery was founded by the club’s board alongside a group of die-hard Banbury United fans in 2019.

Since its foundation, £100,000 has been given to Banbury United to go towards the club’s projects within the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around £125,000 has been won in prize money by Banbury residents or lottery players from further afield.

Clive and Ronnie from the Banbury United Community Lottery present lottery winner Eve Cambell and her family with a cheque.

Every Friday, a team of volunteers sets up at a different pub in or around Banbury and makes the lottery draw.

The winner takes home 50 percent of the money made from the lottery during the week, while 40 percent goes back to the club and 10 percent is donated to the Keep the Horton General campaign.

The lottery has a team of four trustees to ensure it runs smoothly and that everything is managed correctly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community lottery trustee chairman, Ronnie Johnson, said: “I express my admiration for the volunteers over the past five years who have committed diligently to making the lottery a resounding success. From little acorns, great oak trees grow!”

The group behind the lottery hopes that other football clubs across the country will take inspiration from them and implement their own community lotteries to help fund vital services within their communities.

Lottery tickets can be purchased from several pubs around Banbury, as well as from the stand in Castle Quay or online. For more information regarding the lottery, visit:https://www.facebook.com/BUFCLottery/?locale=en_GB