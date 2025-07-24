Banbury u3a celebrates 40 years
The u3a was set up in 1981 as a movement to encourage members to learn for pleasure in a collaborative way that saw groups learning from each other and together.
The Banbury branch was one of the first u3a groups in the country to be set up 40 years ago this year. The membership now numbers just under 400, with over 30 active interest groups, and two general meetings most months. Interest groups range from languages to history, from walking to drone flying, and from crafts to photography, and anyone can set up a new interest group!
Joined by David Hingley, Leader of Cherwell District Council, Banbury u3a members celebrated their 40th anniversary with a Grand Summer Tea Party. There was a glass of something sparkling and a celebratory cake cut by the longest serving member of the group.
Although the movement is aimed at those who are retired or semi-retired, there is no age limit and anyone interested in expanding their knowledge, meeting people, and learning new subjects is welcome to join.