Banbury u3a celebrates 40 years

Banbury u3a celebratory cake and cupcakes by Elissa

The Banbury branch was one of the first u3a groups in the country to be set up 40 years ago this year. They were 11th, and there are now over 1000 branches with around 400,000 members across the UK. On Wednesday 23rd July the members celebrated with a Grand Summer Tea Party.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The u3a was set up in 1981 as a movement to encourage members to learn for pleasure in a collaborative way that saw groups learning from each other and together.

The Banbury branch was one of the first u3a groups in the country to be set up 40 years ago this year. The membership now numbers just under 400, with over 30 active interest groups, and two general meetings most months. Interest groups range from languages to history, from walking to drone flying, and from crafts to photography, and anyone can set up a new interest group!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joined by David Hingley, Leader of Cherwell District Council, Banbury u3a members celebrated their 40th anniversary with a Grand Summer Tea Party. There was a glass of something sparkling and a celebratory cake cut by the longest serving member of the group.

Although the movement is aimed at those who are retired or semi-retired, there is no age limit and anyone interested in expanding their knowledge, meeting people, and learning new subjects is welcome to join.