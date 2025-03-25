Banbury Triathlon returns on May 18th, supporting Freddie’s Future once again

Dream Team with Banbury Mayor Cllr Mark Cherry
Dream Team with Banbury Mayor Cllr Mark Cherry
Did you witness the sea of orange crossing the finish line at last year’s Banbury Triathlon? The incredible team raised an incredible £2,609 for Freddie’s Future, a fund under the Bone Cancer Research Trust dedicated to childhood cancer Ewing sarcoma research.

This year, the Banbury Triathlon is once again rallying behind Freddie Croft, a young boy from Bodicote bravely battling Ewing sarcoma, a rare childhood bone cancer. Freddie, diagnosed at just six years old, has shown remarkable resilience. After enduring 10 months of intensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy, he is currently showing no signs of disease but continues to undergo essential screenings and appointments.

Team Cherwell Triathlon Club proudly organises the Banbury event, with Chairman Alex Birch emphasising the club's commitment to the community: 'We are passionate about supporting local charities and giving back. This event is not just about sharing our love for triathlon but also about using it as a powerful fundraising opportunity. Best of luck to all participants raising funds for these important local causes”

Freddie’s Future, established in partnership with the Bone Cancer Research Trust, raises funds for vital research and treatment advancements in childhood bone cancer.

Freddie with Mum Nicole Croft cheering on all the triathletes
Freddie with Mum Nicole Croft cheering on all the triathletes

Nicole Croft, Freddie’s mother, shared:

"We are thrilled to be part of this fantastic event again! Last year’s triathlon had such a warm, friendly atmosphere—it was a wonderful day for the whole family. We can’t wait to return on May 18th and are so grateful to the Banbury Triathlon team for their continued support!"

Get Involved!

There are many ways to support Freddie’s Future at this year’s Banbury Triathlon:

Freddie Future Dream Team in 2025
Freddie Future Dream Team in 2025

Enter the race and fundraise

Sponsor one of the three relay teams

Join us on the day—bring your cowbells and whistles to cheer on the participants!

Donate Here: JustGiving – Freddie’s Banbury Triathlon

Sign Up for the Triathlon: Team Cherwell – Banbury Triathlon

Let’s come together to make a difference—see you on May 18th!

