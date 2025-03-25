Banbury Triathlon returns on May 18th, supporting Freddie’s Future once again
This year, the Banbury Triathlon is once again rallying behind Freddie Croft, a young boy from Bodicote bravely battling Ewing sarcoma, a rare childhood bone cancer. Freddie, diagnosed at just six years old, has shown remarkable resilience. After enduring 10 months of intensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy, he is currently showing no signs of disease but continues to undergo essential screenings and appointments.
Team Cherwell Triathlon Club proudly organises the Banbury event, with Chairman Alex Birch emphasising the club's commitment to the community: 'We are passionate about supporting local charities and giving back. This event is not just about sharing our love for triathlon but also about using it as a powerful fundraising opportunity. Best of luck to all participants raising funds for these important local causes”
Freddie’s Future, established in partnership with the Bone Cancer Research Trust, raises funds for vital research and treatment advancements in childhood bone cancer.
Nicole Croft, Freddie’s mother, shared:
"We are thrilled to be part of this fantastic event again! Last year’s triathlon had such a warm, friendly atmosphere—it was a wonderful day for the whole family. We can’t wait to return on May 18th and are so grateful to the Banbury Triathlon team for their continued support!"
Get Involved!
There are many ways to support Freddie’s Future at this year’s Banbury Triathlon:
Enter the race and fundraise
Sponsor one of the three relay teams
Join us on the day—bring your cowbells and whistles to cheer on the participants!
Donate Here: JustGiving – Freddie’s Banbury Triathlon
Sign Up for the Triathlon: Team Cherwell – Banbury Triathlon
Let’s come together to make a difference—see you on May 18th!