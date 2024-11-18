Banbury Triathlon 2025 Date Revealed at Team Cherwell's Prestigious Awards Evening

By Caroline Chanides
Contributor
Published 18th Nov 2024, 17:09 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 21:28 GMT
With a "Razzle Dazzle" dress code and the historic Malthouse Kitchen at Hook Norton Brewery as the venue, Team Cherwell Triathlon Club's 2024 Awards Evening was destined to be a memorable night—and it certainly delivered.

During the evening, the Chairman announced the date for the 2025 Banbury Triathlon: 18th May 2025. Be sure to mark your calendars and start your training! Stay tuned for updates by following the triathlon on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/banburytriathlon

Dressed to impress in sequins and sparkle, 60 members of the Banbury-based triathlon club, along with friends and partners, filled the beautifully adorned Malthouse. The ambiance was lively, with Old Hooky beer flowing, the sound of clinking glasses mingling with the buzz of laughter and chatter, and the growing anticipation of who would take home the club's coveted awards—a proud tradition spanning over 25 years.

Join the Team Cherwell Community

A Friendly Triathlon Community

“If you like the idea of a club where goals are shared, achievements are celebrated, and lasting friendships are forged, get in touch—we’d love to hear from you,” said Alex Birch, Chairman of Team Cherwell Triathlon Club.

https://teamcherwell.co.uk/

News you can trust since 1838
