Banbury student represents UK at ‘Roverway 2024’ Scout event in Norway
Set on the beautiful fjord coastline of Lundsneset, Stavanger, the event was an opportunity of a lifetime where she immersed herself in adventure and Scandinavian culture.
Roverway is a gathering of 5,000 Scouts aged 16 – 22 years old, from across Europe and beyond.
The event was divided into three parts beginning with an expedition across Southern Norway for five days, followed by an international camp at Stavanger where Scouts engaged in a programme of Scouting activities and skill development, before culminating in a ferry trip to visit Copenhagen in Denmark.
Rebekah 20 said: "Roverway has been a great cultural exchange, understanding more about Scouts from around the world. On our expedition we ate a sheep’s head, to start with I thought it was like I’m a celebrity. However, we were shown how to prepare and cook it. It was really interesting.
"When we arrived on the main Roverway site in Stavanger, I made new friends from Poland and Switzerland, and I will aways remember sitting with them and watching the sunset over the fjord.’’
Chief Scout, Bear Gryllswished Rebekah well by saying, ‘A massive congratulations to Rebekah who represented the UK at Roverway 2024.
'Roverway is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and make new friends, whilst participating in a programme that demonstrates true Scouting spirit by developing skills for life. Everyone involved had the trip of a lifetime in Stavanger.
'The diversity of people they met reminds us all about what the world has to offer: new cultures and new friends, becoming ever more tolerant and caring about others.’
