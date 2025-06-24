Banbury shoppers help deliver vital funds for charity supporting disabled people in Oxfordshire

Enrych Oxfordshire receives £1,500 grant chosen by Banbury Tesco shoppers.

Shoppers in Banbury have helped deliver a major boost to an Oxfordshire charity in the form of a £1,500 grant.

Enrych Oxfordshire, which provides support for disabled adults across the county, has received the funds after winning the most recent round of Tesco’s Stronger Starts initiative.

For nearly 40 years, Enrych Oxfordshire has successfully enabled hundreds of adults with physical disabilities to take up leisure, learning and sporting activities, but since the pandemic, it has seen a reduction in the number of people able to volunteer their time.

The team at Tesco's three stores in Banbury congratulated Enrych Oxfordshire for being selected by shoppers to receive £1,500.

Simon Clifford, Treasurer at Enrych Oxfordshire, said: “Traditionally, our main service has been to recruit and match volunteers with our members so they can enjoy an activity of their choice together. Since the pandemic, however, there is a real shortage of people coming forward to volunteer, which means we have had to develop our services to support in other ways. We have done this by offering group activities such as bowling, swimming, cinema visits, as well as online activities like quizzes, bingo, seated exercise and conference phone calls for people who do not use IT. We are also offering more opportunities for people to meet at coffee mornings, pub lunches and day trips. We even have an annual holiday!

Customers at Tesco’s three Banbury stores (Banbury Extra, High St Banbury Express and Middleton Rd Banbury Express) helped award the grant by placing blue tokens into an in-store voting unit between January and March of this year.

Speaking at the charity’s giant cheque presentation, Tesco Banbury Extra store manager, David Harwood, said: “Tesco Banbury is more than just three stores, it’s a hub of support for the community and the Stronger Starts programme proves that. With the help of our customers in Banbury, local schools and groups are getting the boost they need to give local people a brighter future. It's so rewarding seeing the grants help make this happen.”

High St Banbury Express store manager, Alarich Da Silva, said: “Stronger Starts plays a vital role in helping local good causes and we are thrilled to be able to help Enrych Oxfordshire continue their great work for the benefit of people across Banbury and the wider area.”

The Stronger Starts programme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, aims to support a wide range of Oxfordshire community projects by giving shoppers the chance to vote for local good causes to receive a £500, £1,000 or £1,500 grant.

Oxfordshire shoppers can support their local schools, charities and youth groups in the current Stronger Starts voting round by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.

For more information on Enrych Oxfordshire, go to enrychoxfordshire.org.uk

For further information about Stronger Starts, go to tescostrongerstarts.org.uk