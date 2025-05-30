Banbury secondary school receives funding to help fix 'urgent safeguarding works’

A secondary school near Banbury has received government funding to help fix ‘urgent safeguarding works’

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriner School in Bloxham will receive a portion of the government’s £470 million in funding to improve education settings.

As part of the government’s Plan for Change, classrooms and school facilities across the country will be upgraded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the government said: “Children at The Warriner School will benefit from a share of £470million for projects in education and healthcare settings, set to fix crumbling roofs and remove dangerous asbestos.”

The Warriner School has received funding to 'fix its crumbling walls and remove dangerous asbestos'.

Although the exact amount of funding the Warriner School will receive has not been released yet, the school has been earmarked to receive money for a project related to 'urgent safeguarding works'.

MP for Banbury, Sean Woodcock, said: “Parents across Banbury will remember the terror of the RAAC crisis...Labour is turning the page through our Plan for Change, literally fixing the foundations of our schools so local children are in a safe environment where they can achieve and thrive."

The work at the Warriner School is set to take place throughout the 2025 to 2026 financial year, with upgrades at some schools expected to begin this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, said: “Parents expect their children to learn in a safe, warm environment. It’s what children deserve, and it is what we are delivering.

“This investment is about more than just buildings - it's about showing children that their education matters, their futures matter, and this government is determined to give them the best possible start in life.”