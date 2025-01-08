Banbury Rotary Club presents cheque to local children's charity
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The donation to Children Heard and Seen represents part of the proceeds raised by the 'Children Singing for Children' school concerts held in November at St Mary's Church, Banbury.
An alarming number of children with a parent in prison are at risk of following in their parents' footsteps.
Children Heard and Seen seeks to address the extra challenges faced by these children through targeted support using a range of initiatives including mentoring and peer and parental support.
The resulting improved emotional resilience and healthier family dynamics demonstrably helps break this cycle of intergenerational offending.
The youngsters are consequently enabled to build a brighter future for themselves and future generations.
Banbury Rotary Club is delighted to support this investment in our future.For more information visit the Children Heard and Seen website. childrenheardandseen.co.uk
To find out more about some of our club initiatives visit the The Rotary Club of Banbury website: banburyrotaryclub.org.uk/