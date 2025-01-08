Banbury Rotary Club presents cheque to local children's charity

By Valerie Kempster
Contributor
Published 8th Jan 2025, 11:40 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 11:44 GMT
On 20th December 2024 Banbury Rotary Club was visited by James Ottley of Children Heard and Seen where James was presented with a cheque for £1300 for Children Heard and Seen. Thanking the Club, James said, 'The work of our charity drastically reduces the likelihood of children with a parent in prison also becoming offenders'.

The donation to Children Heard and Seen represents part of the proceeds raised by the 'Children Singing for Children' school concerts held in November at St Mary's Church, Banbury.

An alarming number of children with a parent in prison are at risk of following in their parents' footsteps.

Children Heard and Seen seeks to address the extra challenges faced by these children through targeted support using a range of initiatives including mentoring and peer and parental support.

James Ottley of Children Heard and Seen receives a cheque for £1300 from Banbury Rotary Club President, Charles Hughes.James Ottley of Children Heard and Seen receives a cheque for £1300 from Banbury Rotary Club President, Charles Hughes.
The resulting improved emotional resilience and healthier family dynamics demonstrably helps break this cycle of intergenerational offending.

The youngsters are consequently enabled to build a brighter future for themselves and future generations.

Banbury Rotary Club is delighted to support this investment in our future.For more information visit the Children Heard and Seen website. childrenheardandseen.co.uk

To find out more about some of our club initiatives visit the The Rotary Club of Banbury website: banburyrotaryclub.org.uk/

