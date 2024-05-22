Banbury resident changing her life through an Open University carers scholarship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When Rebekah Zammett, 37, became a carer to her eldest child at just 22, she thought she’d lost her chance to get a degree. Now, thanks to the OU carers scholarship, that dream is coming true.

Rebekah, 37, from Banbury in Oxfordshire is now mid-way through a law degree with an ambition to become a barrister and push for change in employment law to make working more accessible to carers.

It’s an amazing turnaround for her as just a few years ago she had all but given up on higher education until she discovered what was possible through the OU.

She said: “Being a carer feels like I am invisible to anyone outside my home. The carers scholarship makes me feel invested in, it validates my experiences as a carer as being valuable and the skills I have learned can be used across other areas.

Rebekah Zammett

It gives me hope that one day I can improve the outcomes for my family and not be another statistic of a family kept in low income due to our proximity to disability.”

There are 10 carers scholarships available this year (2024/25), with three reserved for young carers aged 25 and under.

For Rebekah, the OU’s flexible learning model and lack of formal entry requirements was one of the main reasons she decided to apply as she could fit her studies around her caring responsibilities.

“It didn’t feel daunting, it felt really accessible and welcoming to be able to dip your toe in and give it a go.”

Reflecting on the positive effect the scholarship has had she said: “It has meant a massive change in direction for my life. I had lost a lot of confidence, but the funding has given me a huge boost and taken away the fear and worry that comes with securing funding for a degree.

It’s the beginning of a really exciting journey for me and one that I didn’t think I would ever be able to make come true.”

To the generous donors who make the scholarships possible, she said: “Don’t underestimate the impact your support has. It is really easy to say that something has changed a life, but for me that is exactly what the carers scholarship has done. Now I feel like the world truly is my oyster again.”

Jhumar Johnson, Chief of Staff to the Vice-Chancellor of The Open University, said:

“I am delighted that through our carers scholarship we can continue to offer this life-changing opportunity. Carers are remarkable in being selfless, dedicated and superhuman. The ability to give them an opportunity to realise their aspirations is an honour we don’t take lightly. If only we could help everyone who applies.”

Author Kate Mosse, who is an OU Carers Scholarship Ambassador, said:

“I am honoured to become an ambassador for the carers scholarship because I am a carer myself. What the OU is doing here is exceptional and unusual and I’m proud to be a very tiny part of it.”

The OU has awarded 132 scholarships to carers since it launched in 2019. As young adult carers are twice as likely to not be in education in the UK, we have ring-fenced a proportion of the scholarships for young adult carers and have awarded at least 39 scholarships to this group.

To find out how to apply for the carers scholarship visit Carers' Scholarships Fund | How to Pay | Open University

Further support is needed to ensure that people like Rebekah get the opportunity to access education that could transform their lives for the better.