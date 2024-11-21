Banbury RAF man honoured at ceremomy in the Netherlands

Flt Sgt Ron Fountain of Banbury

The family of Flt Sgt Ron Fountain of Banbury were invited to the Netherlands for the unveiling of a monument to commemorate their late Uncle, who was killed when his Mosquito crashed in the Dutch city of Apeldoorn.

A ceremony took place in the De Maten area of Apeldoorn, Netherlands on Monday 18th November, which was 80 years to the day when Flt Sgt Ron Fountain and his pilot Jack 'Johnny' Beer, aged 21 and 22 tragically lost their lives when their Mosquito FB Mark 6 was shot down whilst returning from a mission over Germany.

Gareth Rees, Ron's only Nephew, was traced by the Granddaughter of the family whose farmhouse was hit in the crash. She felt compelled to find the relatives of these 2 crewmen, so that they could be remembered for their sacrifice and the liberation of her country. Gareth was first contacted back in May of this year, and that's when the planning began. She managed to find the family due to Gareth posting photos of Ron on various memorial sites for the past 20 years.

More details were given to the family on their visit to the Netherlands about the crash. Ron's Mosquito was one of fifteen returning from an op in Germany, when Flt Sgt Fountain's aircraft was caught in search lights. The other 14 Mosquitos tried to divert the lights from him, but were unsuccessful. The Mosquito was hit. They tried to evade the farmhouse and surrounding buildings, but a wing caught the home and burst into flames. The family survived, but both Ron and Johnny were killed.

The ceremony took place in the De Maten area of Apeldoorn, Netherlands on Monday November 18. Photo: Maarten Sprangh.

The Granddaughter Elsbeth. worked tirelessly with the municipality of Apeldoorn to create a monument as a tribute to the 2 young men. A garden memorial has been designed in the shape of a propeller, with the roundel centre. Specific flowers have been planted to bloom and continue to develop within the garden.

A local school has adopted the monument, where it will be tended to by the pupils. The children attended the ceremony, with one child aged 10 reading out a poem. Both the Dutch and British flags were raised, wreaths were laid. The last post was played, followed by 2 minutes silence, followed by the 2 National anthems. Many people turned out for the occasion.

The family were able to visit Oosterbeek Cemetery in Arnhem to visit Ron's grave and pay respects to their Uncle. It's so important to remember the sacrifices these young men and others have made, to enable us to live as we do now, in freedom.