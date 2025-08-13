Banbury property professionals smash fundraising target - and are poised to help boost total further

So far, the Big 25 challenge has seen Fisher German colleagues walking, running, cycling, horseback riding, sailing, paddleboarding, skiing and even roller skating their way between offices.

Professionals from the Banbury office of a leading property consultancy have helped raise more than £25,000 for charity as part of an epic fundraising relay – with 11 weeks of the challenge still to go.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fisher German is marking its 25th anniversary with its ‘Big25’ charity challenge which is seeing colleagues tour its 25 offices across the country in a 2,400-mile journey – without any form of motorised transport.

The firm created the Big 25 challenge to raise at least £25,000 which will be split equally between the 25 charities, and colleagues have already smashed the target raising a total of £25,642 so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fisher German has also pledged to match-fund any donations up to £25,000 from supporters, meaning at least £50,000 will now be divided between the good causes.

As part of the challenge, the firm’s Banbury office has chosen to raise money for Katherine House Hospice, which provides specialist palliative care for adults with a life-limiting illness across north Oxfordshire and south Northamptonshire.

The office’s leg of the challenge is set to begin in the coming weeks.

So far, the Big 25 challenge has seen colleagues walking, running, cycling, horseback riding, sailing, paddleboarding, skiing and even roller skating their way between offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key clients of Fisher German as well as the charities themselves have also been invited to take part.

Offices have also been holding bake sales, raffles, fetes, car washes, car boot sales and quizzes to raise even more funds for the 25 good causes.

With 11 weeks of the challenge still to go, the grand total is expected to grow even further.

The Big 25 coincides with Fisher German undergoing a major rebrand, positioning it as a pioneering, driven consultancy with trusted experts who share knowledge across the business and provide substantial added value to clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm has also updated its external logo and colours to reflect a shift in mindset, a change in its growth strategy, and its future ambitions.

Fisher German Partner Stuart Flint said: “It is absolutely fantastic that we have already hit our fundraising target of £25,000, and as a business we are extremely proud to match-fund this in recognition of the efforts of our amazing colleagues, the many clients who have supported us and the collaboration of our excellent chosen charities.

“The firm has grown considerably over the years, and our Big 25 relay challenge is providing the perfect opportunity to bring colleagues from right across the business together.

“Everyone is having a lot of fun coming up with a plan for each leg, and we’ve seen plenty of unique and creative modes of travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has also been a great way to mark our rebrand which starts a new chapter at Fisher German as we look to grow even further over the next 25 years of the company’s life.

“I would like to congratulate everyone at the firm for their hard work on our Big 25 challenge so far, and I look forward to the final legs raising even more money for charity.”

Anyone wishing to donate should visit Fisher German’s GiveWheel link at givewheel.com/fundraising/7005/fisher-germans-big-25-challenge/.