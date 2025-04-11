Banbury optician set to take on Nepal trek challenge for charity

No stranger to taking on challenges, Nimish climbed Kilimanjaro in 2024.

Taking on the world’s highest trekking pass in the Himalayas is the task facing a Banbury optometrist store director who will be raising money for a cancer charity.

The Thorong La Pass, which is part of the Annapurna Circuit and stands at more than 5,400m above sea level, is the challenge facing Nimish Desai from Specsavers Banbury. He will be part of a team of six who will set off on their 16-day climb on Tuesday 22 April with the aim of raising money for Madlani Cancer Support.

No stranger to taking on a physical challenge, Nimish is a keen runner and also climbed Kilimanjaro last year. ‘The Himalayas are such a renowned and revered range of mountains that although it’s going to be hugely challenging, I’m also really excited to get going,’ he says.

‘I’m hoping that my Kilimanjaro climb will mean I’m a little prepared for the altitude as that is something which can make things even more difficult. Many of the group, including myself, have been personally affected by cancer and are committed to making a difference, so that will spur us on when things get hard.

‘I’d be hugely grateful for any sponsorship people can give, it will go a long way in helping people with cancer, those who have had cancer and providing support to their loved ones.’

If you’d like to sponsor Nimish, please head to his fundraising page:

Madlani Cancer Support was co-founded by Dinta Madlani whose mission is to provide community support, care and connection that may not be available through hospitals. Services offered include workshops on nutrition advice, eye and teeth health, reflexology and online chair yoga sessions, all provided free of charge and available to everyone who needs it.

For more information or to arrange an appointment at Specsavers Banbury, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/banbury or call 01295 251251