Banbury MP drops in to care home to discuss local area with residents

Banbury MP Sean Woodcock paid a visit to a care home last week (August 6) to discuss the local area with the residents.

Sean enjoyed afternoon tea at The Ridings Care Home while the residents questioned him about Banbury and other topics of interest.

The visit was made all the more special by a guest appearance by the home’s therapy dog, Teo.

Care assistant Georgina said: “The residents enjoyed the afternoon and being able to speak to him directly; it was interesting for all to share their thoughts.”