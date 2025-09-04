Banbury mental health support group suspends services due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
The Mosaic Mentality Oxfordshire group previously met twice a week at the community room at Banbury’s Waitrose store.
However, the group’s founders, Matthew Tanner and Jacqui Vincent-Potter, have had to postpone all future meetings.
A spokesperson for Mosaic Mentality Oxfordshire said: “We want to take a moment to thank each of you for your incredible support.
“Your encouragement, trust and kindness have meant so much to us, and we are truly grateful for the community that has grown around this service.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we must pause our service for the time being. This was not an easy decision, but it is necessary as we navigate challenges beyond our control.
“We hope to resume in the future and will keep you updated along the way. In the meantime, thank you for standing by us; we couldn’t have come this far without you.”