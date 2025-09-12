A Banbury mental health service has expressed concerns over the lack of funding for smaller support groups, but Oxfordshire County Council insists it “invests significantly in grassroots and community-based organisations”.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mental health support group Mosaic Mentality Oxfordshire was forced to suspend its services recently after launching in August.

Founders of the group, Matthew Tanner and Jacqui Vincent-Potter, have since released a statement citing their reasons for pausing services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said ‘a combination of financial and systemic barriers that continue to undermine grassroots mental health provision’ were the main factors behind the group temporarily closing.

Matthew Tanner and Jacqui Vincent-Potter of Mosaic Mentality have expressed concerns over what they see as a lack of funding for smaller support groups.

In January this year, Oxfordshire County Council pledged to contribute £6.2 million annually into a health care budget that includes mental health support services.

However, the team behind Mosaic Mentalitiy believes the funding is not being shared fairly, and ‘a disproportionate share of funds has been allocated to large organisations with high executive pay structures’, leaving services like theirs without resources.

A spokesperson for Mosaic Mentality said: “The reality is that vulnerable members of our community are being left without the help they urgently need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are seeing first-hand the consequences of people waiting too long for help, services being cut back, and volunteers being left to shoulder responsibilities they cannot sustain without proper investment.

“Mental health should be treated with the same urgency as physical health, yet the system continues to let people down.”

The group, which previously met at Waitrose's community room, says it has been told that no funding is available for them.

Responding to the statement, a spokesperson for Oxfordshire County Council said: “Whilst Oxfordshire County Council has not previously funded the organisation Mosaic Mentality Oxfordshire, it does invest significantly in grassroots and community-based organisations through dedicated funding streams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One such stream is the Community Capacity Grants programme, which has allocated over £773,000 for 2025/26 to support local groups helping residents live well and independently. This includes larger grants of up to £20,000 administered by Oxfordshire Community Foundation (opening on 12 September 2025) and the Connected Communities Fund, offering up to £5,000 for smaller organisations (opening for applications on 16 September 2025).

“We recognise the challenges faced by smaller organisations like Mosaic Mentality and encourage them to engage with our community funding partners to explore available support.”