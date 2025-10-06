Banbury martial artists raise over £1,000 for breast cancer charity with fundraising day

The members of a Banbury martial arts gym helped to raise over £1,000 for Breast Cancer Now on Friday (October 3) with their fundraising day.

Members of the Banbury Martial Arts Centre were inspired to take action after the gym’s manager and coach, Tanya Davies, was diagnosed with breast cancer in July.

In solidarity with Tanya, who lost her hair during her first chemo session, the gym’s members held a head-shaving event to raise money.

They also took part in various challenges, including wearing pink clothes for training, sparring and grappling sessions, and a charity raffle.

Head coach at Banbury Martial Arts Centre and husband to Tanya, Stuart Davies said: “ The community's response was incredible, and we were deeply touched by the outpouring of support and donations.

“Despite the challenges she's facing, Tanya has continued to teach and train her clients with unwavering passion and a smile.

“We're proud to announce that we raised over £1000, which Tanya has generously decided to donate to the Brodey Centre in Banbury, where she is receiving her chemo treatment.”

Speaking about the day of fundraising, Tanya, who was deeply moved, said: “I had no idea how much I was loved.”

The team at BMAC were inspired to hold the event following the gym's manager Tanya Davies' (second from left) diagnosis with breast cancer in July.

Banbury Martial Arts Centre has thanked several businesses for their kind donations to the fundraiser, these include Hair Nails and Beauty, Jammin Pizza, The Coach Banbury, Fire away Pizza Banbury, Revive.Restore.Repair Stratford, Forever Living, Rosie Bakes, Danielle Buick Dance Academy, and Body and Soul Massage Beauty Therapy.

For more information about the Banbury Martial Arts Centre, visit: https://bmacgym.com/