Banbury leisure centres to switch to low-carbon heating as council commits to addressing 'climate change head-on'

Three Banbury leisure centres have been awarded £1.1 million in grant funds to replace their fossil fuel-based heating systems with low-carbon alternatives.

The funding is the latest move by the council to achieve its goal of becoming net zero by 2030.

Cherwell District Council secured the funding through the government’s Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (PSDS).

It will be split between the North Oxfordshire Academy sports pavilion, Spiceball and Woodgreen Leisure Centres and a sports facility in Kidlington.

The funding will ensure the leisure centres will be able to transition to low-carbon heating systems, such as air-source heat pumps.

The council hopes that once the changes have been made, it will deliver annual carbon savings of 234 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent – the equivalent of driving a car for 821,678 miles.

Cllr Tom Beckett, portfolio holder for greener communities, said: “This council is committed to addressing climate change head-on. Since we declared a climate emergency in 2019, we’ve taken big strides towards our goal of reaching net zero by 2030, and I am delighted that we are taking this proactive approach to winning government grants.

“While we’ve invested before in decarbonisation measures at our leisure centres, there’s still more to be done to reach our carbon net zero ambitions.

“This largely grant-funded latest round of investment will substantially reduce our energy use and carbon footprint. This will allow residents’ trips to the gym or swimming pool to feel both good for personal health and planetary health.”

The council has agreed to supplement the grant with £560,911 from its existing capital budgets for the work, which will be completed by March 2