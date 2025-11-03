Banbury gym helps raise £38,000 for Barnardo’s

Personal Trainer Alexis Hamilton-Newman (left) and class instructor Tracy Ramsdale (right) ahead of the charity spinathon

Members and staff at Bannatyne Health Club and Spa in Banbury have helped raise £38,000 for children’s charity Barnardo’s.

The Oxford Road-based health club took part in the nationwide fundraising week, during which all 66 Bannatyne clubs across the UK joined forces to support vulnerable children, young people and families. Together, the clubs have raised more than £190,000 for the charity over the past three years.

At the Banbury club, members got involved in activities including a spinathon and leg waxing sessions, all in the name of fundraising.

Duncan Bannatyne, Chief Executive and Chairman of The Bannatyne Group, praised the effort and enthusiasm shown by supporters. He said: “The passion and creativity shown by our members and teams never fails to amaze me. Each year they come together with such energy to make a real difference to young people’s lives.”

He added that the long-running relationship with Barnardo’s continues to be an important part of the health club group’s community values. “This partnership with Barnardo’s means a great deal to everyone at Bannatyne, and I’m delighted that our collective efforts continue to bring hope and support to families who need it most,” he said.

Barnardo’s chief executive, Lynn Perry, thanked those who helped make the fundraising week such a success. She said: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in these amazing fundraising efforts at Bannatyne Health Clubs. Your generosity helps us continue supporting children, young people and families across the UK.”

The charity supported 356,200 children, young people, parents and carers in 2023–24 through 760 services nationwide, with the help of more than 17,300 volunteers giving over 1.8 million hours of their time.

Bannatyne Health Clubs say they will continue their support for Barnardo’s and other community causes through future fundraising events.