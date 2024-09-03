Banbury friends repeat charity skydive twenty years later

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two decades after their first charity skydive, long-time friends Lynnie Hanson and Sally Green will be freefalling once again to raise money for a local hospice this September.

Following the care of Lynnie’s mother Shirley at Katharine House Hospice earlier this year, the pair signed up for the 13,000 feet skydive – almost 23 years after they completed the same challenge to raise money for the Adderbury-based charity.

Lynnie said: “The help, the love and care and professionalism that mum and our family received from Katharine House was nothing short of astonishing. I was so impressed by the dedication of every staff member that I wanted to give back and show my appreciation. So, I signed up to do a skydive. It’s the very least I can do to say the hugest THANK YOU!

“Back in 2001, I was asked by my lovely friend Sally to help her raise money for Katharine House in memory of her friend Marie, who had been supported by the hospice. We decided on a skydive and were scared and excited, but we did it and were so proud that we had raised a good amount to donate. So – more than two decades later – I got in touch with Sally and jokingly said ‘fancy doing it again?’ and to my delight she agreed!”

Sadly, Shirley died at the hospice shortly after Lynnie signed up for the event in March this year, but the pair will be surrounded by family and friends on 7 September as they take to the skies at Hinton Airfield once again.

Lynnie continued: “Hopefully it will be an amazing day! That feeling when you’re free falling is incredible and knowing it is for such a wonderful cause is very uplifting and rewarding.”

Anyone that would like to sponsor Lynnie can find her JustGiving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/lynne-hanson-1709238459140?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Flynne-hanson-1709238459140&utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=pfp-share&fbclid=IwAR1mRfZ2sevZ5e5zsPQ6ZprYU_rfZZ8zx4cZqGHwIVYhSC41V8qYxPEeRI4