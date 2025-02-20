Banbury father and three-year-old daughter set to take on 5k bubble run for local charities

A father and his three-year-old daughter will take on a unique 5k challenge for two Banbury charities this Father’s Day (June 15).

Calvin Findlay and his daughter Rosie have signed up to take on the Bubble Rush run at Hemel Hempstead in June.

The unique event, involves participants running, walking or crawling around a 5k circuit, whilst having a sea of colourful bubbles sprayed at them.

The pair have signed up for the run to raise money and awareness for the Volunteer Driver Service and the Local Larder.

Calvin said: “When my eldest daughter was Rosie’s age, we did a mud run together and I think it’s important for kids to think about helping people at an early age.

“We chose to raise money for the Volunteer Driver Service, which is a part of Citizen’s Advice because not many realise Citizen’s Advice is a charity and any donations to help them are brilliant.

“The Local Larder was formed by Michael Hampton over the Covid period and they do great work alongside the Volunteer Driver Service delivering food to people in need.”

Rosie, who attends the nursery at Queensway Primary School, and Calvin have set themselves a goal of raising £500, which will be split in half and shared between the two charities.

Calvin currently works for the Volunteer Driver Service and knows first-hand the good work both organisations do for the Banbury community.

He said: “Rosie knows what I do for a job and knows that I have to take people to hospital appointments so I asked her if she wanted to help people and she said yes.

“Rosie is only three years old so she doesn’t understand a great deal about the charities but she is very excited to take part in the run, mostly to run through pink bubbles.

“I’m pretty excited about the run as well, when I was younger and much fitter I completed the London Marathon but there’s a chance Rosie will make it around the 5k quicker than me now!

“My partner and older daughter will be there as well so it will be like a family day out on Father’s Day but also raising money for two great causes.”

For more information or to donate to Calvin and Rose’s fundraiser visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rosiefindlay

For more information about the Volunteer Driver Service, visit: https://livewell.oxfordshire.gov.uk/Services/2561

For the Local Larder, visit: https://www.facebook.com/locallardernorthoxon/