Banbury couple praised for opening their home to adults with additional needs for almost three decades

Banbury couple Roger and Kym Garnett with Oxfordshire County Council chief executive, Martin Reeves.

A couple has received an award honouring almost three decades since they opened their Banbury home as a place for adults with additional needs to live independently.

Kym and Roger Garnett were given an award that celebrates their long service by the county council at a ceremony at Frilford Heath Golf Club near Abingdon on Tuesday (April 29).

The caring couple joined the council’s Shared Lives programme in 1998 and have since welcomed many people with additional needs into their home.

Speaking about the couple’s service to the community, Oxfordshire County Council chief executive Martin Reeves said: “For almost three decades Kym and Roger have selflessly opened their home to offer adults with additional needs a place to live happily and independently.

“The difference they have made to the people they have shared their lives with should not be underestimated, and it is a privilege to be able to celebrate their kindness and dedication with them.”

The couple can house up to three people at a time for long- and short-term stays as well as provide accommodation for adults needing immediate support with little notice period.

Martin added: “Kym and Roger have been able to offer tailored support for people when they have needed it most. Whether that was a fixed place to stay to give someone the continuity they needed or a roof over their head when a person found themselves in immediate need, the Garnetts have opened their door and welcomed them in.”

The Banbury couple are both advanced first aiders and receive support from the county council’s Shared Lives team, which provides guidance and training.

After receiving the award, Roger said: “Shared Lives is a very special programme. While there are some challenging times, we get just as much from the scheme as the people living with us.

“We learn from each other and laugh with each other, and it is a real joy to see the people staying with us grow their independence.”

Roger and Kym have now been shortlisted for a long-term service award at next month’s Oxfordshire Care Awards, which takes place at Blenheim Palace on Tuesday, May 6.

For more information about the Shared Lives programme, visit: oxfordshire.gov.uk/sharedlives or call 01865 897971.