Banbury councillor calls for urgent action to be taken over derelict garages that attract anti-social behaviour

A block of garages, which attracts anti-social behaviour on an estate, needs to be urgently redeveloped, says Banbury councillor.

Cllr Mark Cherry, who represents Ruscote on the district council, has said the garages between Bretch Hill and Edmunds Road need looking at urgently.

The councillor says he has received several complaints from residents living nearby that the derelict garages attract anti-social behaviour.

He said: “I would like to thank all residents who have rightly raised concerns about the appalling state of the derelict garages on Bretch Hill in Ruscote.

“I urge them to report any further anti-social behaviour in the area to Thames Valley Police. The site urgently needs securing and redeveloping.”

The garages were formerly owned by Sanctuary; however, a spokesperson for Sanctuary confirmed that the garages were sold earlier this year.

Cllr Cherry says he wants to work alongside Cherwell District Council to hopefully find a solution to the problematic site.

He said: “I will work with Cherwell District Council to take this issue forward.

“Quite rightly, residents are concerned about living next to derelict garages for so long, and hopefully we can work towards finding a resolution and redevelopment of the site.”

Cherwell District Council said it is aware of residents’ concerns about the garages, but as the garages do not belong to the council, they have limited powers when it comes to redeveloping them.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The council is aware that residents have raised concerns to Sanctuary Housing about garages in Bretch Hill.

“As the garages do not belong to the council, we have limited powers to intervene regarding their management arrangements.”