Banbury community shows solidarity with Gaza

The group set up a stand and played Palestinian solidarity songs over a loudspeaker shortly before 11am, drawing passers-by from the nearby shopping mall and market square.

The gathering was organised by Solidarity for Palestine, a newly formed group of volunteers from in and around Banbury. Alongside protesting the violence, the event set out to celebrate Palestinian culture, platform Palestinian voices, and inform onlookers about practical ways to support Palestinians.

The programme began with Banbury-based author, journalist and broadcaster Matthew Teller reading from Daybreak in Gaza, a collection of stories and essays by Gazan writers that he edited with Mahmoud Muna, a writer and bookshop owner from East Jerusalem. His reading was met with applause.

Asked what it meant to speak at the event, Teller said: “Speaking in my own hometown about Daybreak in Gaza was an honour. I’m really proud of the organisers, and of everyone in Banbury who stands up for justice and an end to the killing.”

Non-fiction author James Attlee then led readings of poems by Gazan writers published through We Are Not Numbers. The youth-led organisation pairs writers in Gaza and the wider Palestinian diaspora with international mentors to help them share personal stories from life under occupation and blockade.

Members of the Banbury community read the poems aloud, while a nearby volunteer held up a sign with each poet’s name. At one point, volunteers played a voice recording sent in by 21-year-old Gazan author Taqwa al-Hawadi, filling Market Place with her vivid description of life under siege. This reminded attendees that behind every headline are real people and real voices being suppressed.

Caroline Raine, founding member of Oxford Palestine Solidarity Campaign, spoke about the humanitarian crisis and ongoing violations of international law in Gaza, highlighting the destruction of northern Gaza and Gaza City, the lack of safe places from aerial bombardment, and the immense suffering of civilians. She also warned that Israel shows little respect for the rules governing armed conflict.

“We’re shown over and over again that Israel has no respect for the law’, she told onlookers. “If it did, it would not be inflicting famine by refusing to allow international aid in, destroying hospitals, killing doctors and journalists just for being doctors or journalists, killing people queuing for food just because they’re hungry (...) and above all, it would not be committing genocide.”

With the atmosphere heavy with emotion, Councillor Steve Akers, Deputy Mayor of Chipping Norton, offered ten practical steps people could take, from writing to MPs and signing petitions to joining demonstrations and discussing the issue with friends and family.

“I am proud to have taken part in this very moving event in solidarity with the Palestinian people,” he said. “Now that the British Government has at last recognised a Palestinian State, it must also recognise that a genocide is happening in Gaza and end all arms sales and impose full trade sanctions on Israel.”

Between speeches, volunteers invited attendees to write messages of support on a “Tree of Solidarity”, embroidered in the Palestinian colours of green, white, red and black, while others were engaged with questions on important topics relating to the conflict.

Volunteers also handed out watermelon slices – a symbol of Palestinian statehood and resistance – and cans of Gaza Cola, which, alongside the music, created a warm and engaging atmosphere. Attendees also lined up to sign a petition asking Banbury MP Sean Woodcock to back sanctions on Israel until it complies with international law and to support humanitarian and civil-society organisations.

The event concluded with speeches from retired Methodist preacher Rev Steven Philips and Muslim convert Louise Jamal, who both shared personal testimonies about relatives affected by conflict in the Middle East. The crowd included a wide range of faith, political and community groups, reflecting the strength of feeling in Banbury. Organisers hope the gathering will be the first of many opportunities for residents to learn, reflect, and take action in support of Palestinian rights.

