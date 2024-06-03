Banbury church to hold fair this Saturday to raise money for much-needed roof repair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Banbury church will host a summer fair this Saturday (June 8) to raise funds to replace its roof.

St. Hugh's Church Centre on Ruskin Road, Easington, celebrated its 90th anniversary last October.

Over the years, the centre has served as a meeting place for many local groups including the Townswomen’s Guild, Women’s Institue and Banbury Gardening Club.

However, following an inspection, the church’s council was informed that essential work needed to be carried out, which included replacing the building’s roof.

This has spurred the church into hosting a number of fundraising events this year, the first of which is a summer fair that gets underway this Saturday.

The fair will take place from 4pm until 6pm and visitors can expect to find delicious cakes and cream teas, tombola, games, a raffle, and jigsaw stalls.