Banbury Christmas Tractor Run smashes fundraising target

Thousands of supporters took to the streets of Banbury and surrounding villages last week to watch the fleet of fairy-lit tractors on the Banbury Christmas Tractor Run in aid of Katharine House Hospice.

Easily one of the area’s biggest Christmas events, this year’s convoy smashed all previous fundraising efforts, bringing in a staggering £68,000 – with money still coming in. Last year, the Tractor Run raised £49,000.

One hundred festively decorated tractors made their way on a 20-mile circular tour from Spring Hill Farm in Barford-St-Michael on Saturday 14 December, waving hello to people in villages on their way to Banbury Cross and beyond.

The popular event, organised by Katharine House Hospice with support from Jennie Steenkamp at RC Baker, took place on Saturday 14 December 2024, bringing festive cheer, dazzling decorations and a heartfelt mission to support Katharine House Hospice.

Katharine House supporters at this year's Tractor Run event

Roseann Thompson, community engagement manager at Katharine House Hospice said she couldn’t believe the scale of support: “Oh wow, what a night the tractor run was! More people than even before came out to watch the fleet and the energy was something else! It's such an incredible event and we are so grateful to everyone involved.”

Jennie from RC Baker also shared her excitement: “The view from the tractor cab was simply incredible—the crowds were amazing, waving and cheering, and adding so much atmosphere to the event. The effort and creativity farmers pour into their tractors is truly inspiring; some of these magnificent creations reflect years of dedication, with many participants having been with us since we started back in 2016.

“Seeing the community come together and enjoy the event so much is always a real highlight. It was amazing to hear from people who travelled from across the UK—and even as far as California and the Netherlands.

“But what makes it even more meaningful is the incredible amount of money raised for a charity so close to the hearts of so many in our community and among the tractor drivers. It’s a powerful reminder of how much good can come from an event like this, bringing people together for a cause that truly matters.”

It's not too late to donate - visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/banburychristmastractorrun2024