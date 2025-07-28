Banbury children’s charity gets a mini-makeover from Orbit Homes volunteers

A closer look at the new logo painted by Orbit Homes volunteers at the Let’s Play Project in Banbury, a charity that supports children and young people with additional needs.

Local charity, Let’s Play Project, are enjoying a refreshed space in which to work and play after the charity’s base was given a mini-makeover by volunteers from affordable housebuilder, Orbit Homes.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colleagues from Orbit Homes helped to redecorate the charity’s premises, including its main activity room and hallway to create a new and improved space for the project, which is used to host fun activities for local children and young people aged 5-25 with additional needs through after school clubs, youth groups and holiday clubs.

Brian Nearney, Regional Managing Director at Orbit Homes, commented: “At Orbit Homes we value the role we play in our local communities and our team wanted to show their appreciation for the support that the Let’s Play Project offer local children and young people. We were delighted to use our volunteering hours to help give the Let’s Play Project a little makeover and we hope that the children will enjoy playing here for many years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sammy Bates, Charity Manager at the Let’s Play Project, said: “We count on the support of our local community to make our work possible, and thanks to this amazing redecorating from the Orbit Homes team we can continue to provide a fun, happy and inclusive environment for the children and young people we support. The children absolutely love the new look and we can’t wait for more of them to see it.”

Orbit Homes and Let’s Play Project representatives in front of a newly painted logo for the Let’s Play Project, a Banbury charity that supports children and young people with additional needs.

To find out more about the activities available through the Let’s Play Project and how you can support the charity, visit: letsplaybanbury.org

The Let’s Play Project is close to Orbit Homes’ Calthorpe Gardens development on Balmoral Avenue in Banbury. For more information about the current range of Shared Ownership homes available at Calthorpe Gardens, visit: www.orbithomes.org.uk/calthorpe-gardens.