Banbury children invited to enter Aldi food waste competition with a £250 voucher prize
To mark Food Waste Action Week next week (March 17 – 23), Aldi is calling on children across Oxfordshire to design a poster encouraging people to reduce food waste. Their creative designs give them the chance to win a £250 Aldi voucher for their family.
The entries will be judged by a panel of Aldi’s sustainability experts, with the winning designs proudly displayed at Aldi’s UK Headquarters to inspire colleagues to cut down their food waste.
“The competition is part of Aldi’s ongoing efforts to tackle food waste and support sustainable shopping habits, which has seen the supermarket recently reach the milestone of selling one million of its Surprise Bags through its partnership with Too Good To Go,” a spokesman said.
It also forms part of the supermarket’s Get Set to Eat Fresh programme, run in partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB, that aims to inspire young people to eat healthily.
Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi, said: “We’re committed to reducing food waste and this competition is a great opportunity to show children how important it is to reduce food waste.
“We hope the competition will inspire the next generation to think more about how everyday changes can make a big difference.”
To enter the competition, parents and teachers can submit their children's entries via email to [email protected] with the entrant’s name and county. Entries open today (Monday 10) and close on March 24.
For T&Cs see here.