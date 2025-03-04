Banbury charity secures funding to launch weekly advice sessions at Grimsbury Community Centre
Banburyshire Advice Centre will now hold advice sessions in Grimsbury every Friday from 10:30am to 2:00pm.
The charity has been able to put on the sessions thanks to a grant from Oxfordshire Community and Voluntary Action and Community First Oxfordshire’s Well Together Programme.
The Well Together Programme funds community-led health and wellbeing activities and projects in 10 priority areas across Oxfordshire.
Andy Willis, founder of Banburyshire Advice Centre, said: “We are incredibly thankful for this grant, which allows us to expand our services to Grimsbury.
“Many people in our community struggle to access the support they need, and by bringing our advice sessions to Grimsbury Community Centre, we can provide direct, face-to-face assistance in a convenient and welcoming setting.”
The sessions will provide free and confidential advice on a range of topics, including benefits, housing, employment and disability support.
For more information, visit: https://www.banburyshirecitizenproject.org.uk/
