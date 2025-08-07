Banbury care homes go head-to-head in dementia fundraiser

Two Banbury care homes joined forces for a day of fun and friendly competition in support of dementia research – and things got seriously speedy.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, and Seccombe Court hosted their own event as part of the Care UK Grand Prix – a nationwide initiative that has seen care homes across the country take part in motoring-themed activities to raise money for Race Against Dementia, a charity founded by racing legend Sir Jackie Stewart.

Taking place in the gardens of Highmarket House, the adrenaline-fuelled line-up included a Scalextric racing tournament, remote-control skittles, a virtual cycling challenge and even a water-and-wheelchair relay, which saw team members tackle a soaking-wet obstacle course while pushing a teammate in a wheelchair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Angela Mitchell said: “It was great fun – everyone enjoyed themselves and it was lovely to meet residents from Seccombe Court. It was great seeing the team get soaking wet in the wheelchair as they tried to balance a bowl of water on their lap whilst being pushed! I even got to have a go and won as I didn’t spill much water.

L-R: Angela Mitchell, Susan Allen (sat down), Patricia Searle, Irene Gent, Gillian Huband, Denise White, Kathy Darby (sat down) at the event between Highmarket House and Seccombe Court

“We also got to have a go at knocking skittles down with a remote-control car. It was harder to control than it looks, but a great laugh – the men really loved that one!”

Following the event, which saw Highmarket House emerge as the day’s champions, all proceeds will be donated to support pioneering dementia research through Race Against Dementia.

Francesca Cowley, Home Manager at Highmarket House, said: “It was fantastic to see residents, relatives and team members from both homes come together for such a positive cause. The activities sparked lots of laughter and teamwork, and it was a great way to raise awareness of dementia while supporting vital research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud to play our part in helping Race Against Dementia continue its important work.”

Wojciech Kuczkowski, General Manager at Seccombe Court, said: “Taking part in this joint event was a great opportunity to build connections between the two homes while supporting a cause close to many of our hearts.

“There was a real sense of community on the day, and residents really enjoyed the friendly competition. We are so proud to have raised awareness for the important work carried out by Race Against Dementia.”

Highmarket House and Seccombe Court are state-of-the-art care homes that provide full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The homes incorporate plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies and have their own cinema, café and hair and beauty salon.

For more general information, please visit careuk.com/banbury.