Banbury care home to host sizzling summer fete

A care home in Banbury is throwing open its doors for a summer celebration – and the whole community is invited.

On Saturday 16th August from 2pm-4.30pm, the team at Care UK’s Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, will be hosting a summer fete packed with live entertainment, delicious food and fun for all ages.

Guests can soak up the atmosphere in the garden while enjoying music from local performer Elvis, tuck into a mouthwatering barbecue cooked up by the home’s talented chef and take part in a range of traditional summer activities, including a tombola, raffle, owl display and stalls with crafted goods.

Care UK Highmarket House is hosting a summer fete on Saturday 16th August

There will also be the chance to look around the home, meet the friendly team and find out more about the wide range of care and lifestyle options on offer.

Francesca Cowley, Home Manager at Highmarket House, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming the Banbury community for what promises to be a fantastic afternoon. Events like this are a great way of bringing everyone together and a wonderful opportunity for people to see what life here is all about.

“The residents love seeing new faces and getting stuck into the festivities, and we have a jam-packed afternoon planned – fingers crossed for sunshine!”

Highmarket House is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, the care home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies and includes its own cinema, hair and beauty salon and pub.