Banbury care home residents share advice to young couples

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Love was in the air at a Banbury care home when two residents celebrated a very special milestone.

98-year-old, Muriel Gage, a resident at Care UK’s Seccombe Court, on Gardner Way, and her husband, Denis, 97, toasted their 70th wedding anniversary surrounded by family and friends.

When asked the secret to their long-lasting marriage, the couple said: “Keep doing the things you love and have your own interests, but also find mutually enjoyable hobbies that you can do together. More than anything – stay alive and enjoy your time together!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muriel met Denis, who was in the Royal Engineers in the British Army, at a youth club when he was home on leave. After impressing Muriel with his best dance moves, the pair shared their first date at another dance before tying the knot in 1954 at The Congregational Church in Chingford.

Muriel and Denis, residents at Care UK's Seccombe Court, recently celebrated their 70th anniversary

The pair later welcomed two daughters, Corinne and Elaine and moved to Theydon Bois in Essex in the 90s. The couple now have four grandchildren who regularly visit their grandparents at Seccombe Court.

To celebrate the special milestone, the team decorated the home’s lounge with balloons and banners. The couple were surrounded by loved ones, including their two daughters, as they reminisced on happy memories and enjoyed a delicious afternoon tea.

Wojciech Kuczkowski, General Manager at Seccombe Court, said: “We were honoured to be a part of such a special day for Denis and Muriel. They are a wonderful couple, with lots of wisdom about building a strong and successful marriage that I think we could all learn from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We regularly celebrate big anniversaries and understand the importance of maintaining relationships and marking life’s milestones. The atmosphere in the home was wonderful and prompted many residents to reminisce and share fond memories of their own weddings.

“Happy anniversary, Denis and Muriel!”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Seccombe Court incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The home provides full-time residential care, dementia care and respite care.

To find out more about Seccombe Court, call Home Admissions Advisor, Steve Dumbrill, on 01295 298795, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/seccombe-court