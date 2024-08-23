Banbury care home residents share advice to young couples
98-year-old, Muriel Gage, a resident at Care UK’s Seccombe Court, on Gardner Way, and her husband, Denis, 97, toasted their 70th wedding anniversary surrounded by family and friends.
When asked the secret to their long-lasting marriage, the couple said: “Keep doing the things you love and have your own interests, but also find mutually enjoyable hobbies that you can do together. More than anything – stay alive and enjoy your time together!”
Muriel met Denis, who was in the Royal Engineers in the British Army, at a youth club when he was home on leave. After impressing Muriel with his best dance moves, the pair shared their first date at another dance before tying the knot in 1954 at The Congregational Church in Chingford.
The pair later welcomed two daughters, Corinne and Elaine and moved to Theydon Bois in Essex in the 90s. The couple now have four grandchildren who regularly visit their grandparents at Seccombe Court.
To celebrate the special milestone, the team decorated the home’s lounge with balloons and banners. The couple were surrounded by loved ones, including their two daughters, as they reminisced on happy memories and enjoyed a delicious afternoon tea.
Wojciech Kuczkowski, General Manager at Seccombe Court, said: “We were honoured to be a part of such a special day for Denis and Muriel. They are a wonderful couple, with lots of wisdom about building a strong and successful marriage that I think we could all learn from.
“We regularly celebrate big anniversaries and understand the importance of maintaining relationships and marking life’s milestones. The atmosphere in the home was wonderful and prompted many residents to reminisce and share fond memories of their own weddings.
“Happy anniversary, Denis and Muriel!”
