Banbury care home residents go the distance in sports day fundraiser

Residents and team members at a care home in Banbury have gone the extra mile to support a much-loved charity.

Care UK’s Seccombe Court, in Adderbury, hosted a lively sports day to raise money for Katharine House Hospice, which provides specialist palliative care to people across Oxfordshire.

Residents took part in a series of sporting activities – from football darts to boccia with adaptations to ensure everyone could join in, regardless of mobility.

At the same time, the Seccombe Court team laced up their trainers to take on a virtual John o’Groats to Land’s End challenge, clocking up the miles together to cover the full 874-mile distance. The team also completed an ascent of Mount Snowdon as part of the challenge.

Seccombe Court residents hoping for a bullseye. Photo: Care UK

Residents contributed to the challenge by using pedometers and hand bikes to log their own steps, working alongside the team to reach the finish line.

Resident Lynda Jones, aged 74, said: “I thought it was very good. Everybody mixed in and they were enthusiastic about trying to help people. It was very joyful, and the staff were excellent at bringing refreshments.”

Wojciech Kuczkowski, General Manager at Seccombe Court, said: “It’s been a fantastic day with lots of healthy competition between residents and team members, all while fundraising for a cause very close to our hearts.

“Residents and team members have really thrown themselves into both the sports day and the walking challenge. It’s been inspiring to see everyone getting active and encouraging each other every step – or pedal – of the way.”

Residents Sheila Seeley, Lynda Jones and Diana Lambert pedalling to reach the finish line

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Seccombe Court provides full-time residential, dementia and nursing care, as well as short-term respite care, The home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, with luxury facilities including its own cinema, café and hair and beauty salon.

To donate to Seccombe Court’s fundraiser, visit justgiving.com/page/steve-dumbrill-4