Banbury care home residents enjoy a festive floristry masterclass

The residents at Barchester’s Chacombe Park care home in Banbury, Oxfordshire were treated to a festive floristry masterclass with Activities Coordinator; Kim Martin supported by care assistant Donna Phillips, and Head of Housekeeping Stephanie Hammond.

Kim explained step by step how to prepare each flower and the festive foliage including; pink gypsophila, white gerbera and glittering seasonal sprigs of pinnation and frosted pinecones.

Our residents enjoyed choosing their personal combinations and filling each vase to create their amazing Christmas centre pieces.General Manager, Shaju Paul, said: “It was wonderful to see the interaction between the members of staff and our residents during the flower arranging session, our residents were happy and engaged throughout. It was a really enjoyable afternoon.”

Activities Coordinator, Kim said: “My job is so rewarding, I look forward to using my previous experience, and crafting skills to develop a varied and life enriching programme, that keeps our residents active; physically, mentally and socially.”

Chacombe Parkway provides nursing, residential and dementia care for respite residents and longer-term care. Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.