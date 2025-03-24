Banbury care home residents and schoolchildren unite for intergenerational environmental initiative

A care home in Banbury recently participated in a newly launched environmental initiative, bringing together local schoolchildren and residents for a day of activities to benefit the planet.

Care UK’s Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, recently invited children from St Mary's Church of England Primary School to join residents as they took part in Generations of Change, an intergenerational initiative that has been launched ahead of Global Recycling Day to unite older and younger people in a shared mission of environmental stewardship.

The new Care UK Generations of Change programme aims to harness the wisdom of older members of society and the fresh perspectives of children during hands-on activities linked to biodiversity, climate change and sustainable gardening, creating opportunities for a fulfilling knowledge exchange that will benefit the planet.

To do their bit, Highmarket House residents worked with the youngsters for a spot of litter picking in the local area. The day began with a joint effort to help tidy up People’s Park in Banbury, where children and residents collected rubbish and recycling, showing their care for the environment and the community.

Residents and pupils enjoyed a Paddington-themed afternoon tea complete with marmalade sandwiches following the litter pick.

After a successful litter pick, the children and residents enjoyed a special tea party at Highmarket House, complete with marmalade sandwiches, inspired by Paddington Bear, and warm cups of tea. Some team members dressed up as Paddington Bear and Disney characters, bringing a touch of magic to the afternoon.

72-year-old resident Christine Fowler said, “The litter pick was good fun and gave me the opportunity to meet new people. The children were lovely, they were so well behaved and enthusiastic. We felt there was no age gap at all, and the cooperation from the children was great.”

Aligned with school curriculums, this will be the first of many Generations of Change projects at Highmarket House, bringing a unique bidirectional learning model into the home that allows residents to mentor children on traditional conservation practices while children share modern perspectives on sustainable living during their shared environmental projects.

Beyond environmental education, this initiative aims to combat loneliness in older people by fostering meaningful connections that promote a sense of purpose, enriching the lives of both generations as they work together towards a more sustainable future.

Care UK has also created downloadable packs with resources for teachers and groups, including fun, interactive activities to help facilitate intergenerational lessons, with the educational packs covering topics from biodiversity to food sustainability, climate change and recycling.

Francesca Cowley, Home Manager at Highmarket House, said: “We were thrilled to see the children and residents so engaged in the clean-up project and the absolute joy on their faces as they worked together to do their bit for the planet.

“The Generations of Change initiative allows residents and children to learn from one another and share knowledge in a fulfilling way – and it’s great to see it coming to life. It’s wonderful to have the younger generation come in and make such meaningful connections with residents and, of course, everyone enjoyed the marmalade sandwiches! We’d like to thank St Mary's Church of England Primary School for joining us in our mission!”

For more information about Care UK’s Generations of Change, including a series of downloadable lesson plans for schools to help children understand important sustainability topics, visit careuk.com/generations-of-change