Banbury care home raises more than £500 with fun-filled fete

Residents at a care home in Banbury welcomed the community for a fete which raised more than £500 for charity.

Care UK’s Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, opened its doors to families, friends and neighbours for an afternoon of entertainment, food and activities.

Guests enjoyed live music from local performer and tribute act Elvis, a barbecue prepared by the home’s chef and a range activities including a raffle, tombola and an owl display.

There were also jewellery and china stalls, as well as a competition to guess the name of a giant teddy bear.

Resident Dorothy Baker, aged 88, said: “The fete went so well. I had a stall to sell my own china and I outdid from the other two stalls!

“The day was well attended and everyone enjoyed Elvis, the owl display and the barbecue.”

Children and adults alike joined in the fun, with families from the community spending the afternoon together in the home’s gardens.

Francesca Cowley, Home Manager at Highmarket House, said: “We were delighted to see so many people come along to support our fete. It was a fantastic day filled with community spirit and it was wonderful to see residents alongside their families enjoying the afternoon together.

“We’re also thrilled to have raised such a great amount for Mencap, a charity close to many people’s hearts. We’d like to thank everyone who joined us, as well as our team and volunteers who worked so hard to make the event a success.”

Highmarket House is a state-of-the-art home that provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to lead active and fulfilling lives, the care home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies and includes its own cinema, hair and beauty salon and pub.