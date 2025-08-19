Banbury care home raises money for breast cancer charity with stunning floral arrangements
Every few weeks, local florist Steve visits Featherton House to run hands-on floral workshops with residents to bring creativity and colour into the home. In each session, Steve works with around five residents who each receive a foam block and a selection of fresh flowers to create their own stunning arrangement.
The most recent session featured beautiful, pink-themed arrangements, honouring breast cancer awareness. These handmade displays now decorate the home with purpose and pride, and Steve kindly donated his own display as a prize in recent the coffee morning raffle, which raised £367 for Breast Cancer Now.
It was a big success, with a wonderful turnout from friends, families, and the wider Deddington community. Guests were treated to live music by entertainer Vintage Ruby, as well as tea, coffee, and a selection of cakes.
Activities officer Tracey Harbert said: “We’re so grateful to everyone for attending our Breast Cancer Now coffee morning. The support and generosity from the community was overwhelming. Big thanks to the Deddington Arms, Co-op, Medipill, and local firefighter Chris Fenemore and team, along with many kind individuals from the village who donated incredible prizes for the event’s charity raffle.
"And of course, to Steve at DBS Flowers, for the beautiful flower arrangements, not only for the home but for the coffee morning and Breast Cancer Now.”