Banbury care home launches food bank drop-off point

A care home in Banbury has partnered with a local food bank to launch a new drop-off point for unwanted items.

To celebrate this year’s Harvest Festival, residents and team members at Care UK’s Seccombe Court, on Gardner Way, are encouraging the local community to donate their extra, unused or unwanted non-perishable food items to Banbury’s new foodbank drop-off-point – located in the care home’s reception.

The foodbank drop-off point, which will see donations made to Banbury Foodbank, will be live at Seccombe Court on Saturday 12th October with the drop-off point located in the home’s reception.

On the day, the home will also be hosting a Harvest Craft Festival where guests will be able to enjoy a traditional barbecue and music from Bob Dainty. Guests are also encouraged to bring their own apples to enjoy making fresh juice using the home’s apple press. In true Harvest Festival fashion, the home has also invited along three tractors for guests to experience alongside making scarecrows with the activities team.

Each year, Harvest Festival celebrates the time when crops have been gathered from fields and people can reflect and show gratitude for the food that they have.It dates back to when people relied on local crops for food and famers would give thanks for a good harvest.

Wojciech Kuczkowski, General Manager at Seccombe Court, said: “At Seccombe Court, we are committed to making a positive impact in our communities, which is why this Harvest Festival, we’re proud to be working with Banbury Foodbank to establish a foodbank drop-off point at our care home.

“This initiative allows us to come together with residents, their families, and the wider community to support those in need during these challenging times. By working together, we can help ensure that everyone.”

To find out more about Care UK’s Harvest Festival, please visit: careuk.com/harvestfestival

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Seccombe Court incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The home provides full-time residential care, dementia care and respite care.

To find out more about Seccombe Court, call Home Admissions Advisor, Steve Dumbrill, on 01295 298795, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/seccombe-court