Banbury care home hosts talent show open day for local community

A Banbury care home welcomed the local community to a special open day to showcase the residents’ talents.

Care UK’s Seccombe Court, on Gardner Way, recently opened its doors for a special event to profile residents’ incredible knowledge and talents.

On the day, the local community enjoyed a variety of talks from residents at Seccombe Court which started with a presentation by Nick Allen, 96, who shared insights into the history of Adderbury.

The day concluded with an impressive art showcase by resident Roy Brown, 82, who displayed his artwork for visitors to admire. The collection included local landscapes, animal portraits and landmarks from Roy’s travels.

Guests also enjoyed a selection of complimentary refreshments, including homemade cakes and pastries, prepared by the home’s Head Chef, Paul Ganea.

Commenting on the event, resident Nick Allen said: “The response was fantastic, it was lovely to have local people in the audience and to hear some of their family history in relation to the village. It was a very gratifying experience.”

Guests were also given a complete tour of the home and its grounds by Steve Dumbrill, Customer Relations Manager and Helen O’Driscoll, Lifestyle Lead.

Wojciech Kuczkowski, General Manager at Seccombe Court, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to open our doors to the community and showcase the incredible talents of the Seccombe Court residents. It was a wonderful day filled with inspiring stories and beautiful artwork.

“At Seccombe Court, we are always looking for ways to engage with the community and give residents the opportunity to share their experiences, especially with the younger generations – and this open day did exactly that. Thank you to Nick and Roy for making the event truly special!”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Seccombe Court incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies. The home provides full-time residential, dementia and nursing care, as well as short-term respite care, with luxury facilities including its own cinema, café and hair and beauty salon.