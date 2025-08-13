Banbury care home enjoys a taste of the classics with its very own Proms

L-R: Resident Margaret Wild, resident Patricia Searle, Activities Lead Helen O’Driscoll, David King and Andrew Rackham of King and Rackham Duo and resident Mary Brown.

Residents and guests at a care home in Banbury have been treated to a sparkling afternoon complete with classical music and nibbles.

Care UK’s Seccombe Court, on Gardner Way in Adderbury, hosted its own 'Proms in the Garden’ event, transforming its outdoor space for residents, relatives and visitors to gather and enjoy a live classical performance from violin and piano musicians King and Rackham Duo.

Accompanied by glasses of champagne and a taste of caviar, the audience soaked up the sounds of Vivaldi and Puccini, including the first movement of Spring from The Four Seasons and a rousing finale of aria Nessun dorma.

Resident Rita Mason said: “I thought it was wonderful! The music was perfect for everyone.”

Resident Nick Allen said: “The whole concept was excellent, and the activities team worked really hard to make it a special event.”

Wojciech Kuczkowski, General Manager at Seccombe Court, said: “We're always looking for new ways to bring something special into residents' lives – and live music makes a real impact.

“The atmosphere in the garden was fantastic. It was a proper occasion and lovely to see so many families enjoying it alongside residents.”