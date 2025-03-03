Banbury and District Twinning Association hopes to form new connection with Polish town

The Banbury and District Twinning Association has big plans for 2025, which include building relations with a Polish town with the hopes of becoming twin towns in the future.

The association has agreed to look into twinning with a Polish town and hopes the agreement can be finalised by 2027.

John Donaldson, chairman of the Banbury and District Twinning Association, said: “This is quite a long process, but we have to start somewhere.

“We need at this time to engage with our local Polish community to assist us in the process. Once we have done this, we will look at which towns are available for us to twin with, this I understand is done through an agency process which we have still to engage with.

The chair of Hennef Twinning Erika Rollenske, Banbury Twinning committee member Fiaz Ahmed, Banbury Twinning chair John Donaldson, and the Burgermeister of Hennef Mario Dahm.

“It is not a simple thing to do and is likely to take a number of years to achieve. Having said that we have begun and after we have some local Polish community support, we will fully investigate the processes, timescale and options.”

The twinning association also has plans to strengthen ties with Banbury’s existing twin towns, grow its membership and get more involved with the town’s community events.

Last year, representatives from the association participated in several local events, including the Banbury United Children in Need appeal, Canal Weekend, Remembrance Sunday, and Banbury Cake Week.

John added: “2024 was a year of refreshing and reconnecting. We've laid a strong foundation, and now, in 2025, we're excited to expand our reach and amplify the incredible work of our town.”

To find out more information about the Banbury and District Twinning Association or to get involved with them, visit: https://www.banburytwinning.org.uk/membership/application-form.html