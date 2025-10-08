Back with a bang – Oxfordshire's Club Games returns!

Celebration of Positive Ageing.

Yesterday, the Reading and Oxfordshire Senior Club Games – informally known as ‘The Older Persons’ Olympics’ - returned for the first time since 2019.

Thirty-six feisty participants over the age of sixty from Reading, West Oxfordshire and South & Vale competed in badminton, Pickleball, short tennis and table tennis in a day-long event at The White Horse Leisure and Tennis Centre.

Participants had been recruited through local leisure centres where they take part in weekly classes - especially the Senior Hub Sessions.

Two enthusiastic participants at Oxfordshire's revived Club Games

The event was attended by Councillor Oliver Forder (Chair of Vale Council) and Councillor Eric de la Harpe (Fitness, Activity and Wellbeing Champion). Both were extremely positive about the day, with Councillor Forder highlighting the importance of the event to bring new people together for both the social and physical aspects of the day.

The results were as follows –

1st place: Reading

2nd place: South & Vale

3rd place: West Oxfordshire

The winning pair of each sport were awarded a trophy by Councillor Forder, and the overall winning team received medals and a shield.

Karen and Bill Adams from West Oxfordshire are regulars at the multi-sport Senior Hub session at Carterton Leisure Centre. They comment, "It was great to be around and play with people of similar ages who had a lot of enthusiasm. The games were friendly but there was some great talent - we know what to work on for next year!"

John Woodbridge, 72, from Didcot, is a regular pickleball player who took to the short tennis court for a first time this year. "It was a fun, competitive and well organised event," he shares.

On the Reading team, Gary Peedall, 69, and Stephen Ball, 60, are customers from Rivermead Leisure Centre. They say, "It was a great, well-organised event and playing two sports gave us the chance to try something new. We look forward to seeing the event growing in the future."

Leisure centres in Oxfordshire and Reading are run by charitable social enterprise GLL under the ‘Better’ brand in partnership with local authorities. Nationally, GLL has been running senior club games in London for almost twenty years.

Kate Mulrey, GLL’s Community Sport Manager in the region, comments, “The Games are a popular annual fixture in London boroughs, and we’re delighted to have revived the event in Reading and Oxfordshire.

“The idea is to challenge our senior club members and form centre teams that can then compete against others. I’m really pleased with the way the day went and congratulate everyone involved for taking part.”

For more information on the Club Games, visit www.better.org