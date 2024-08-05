Back in the saddle: Banbury care home residents reconnect with their past

Two residents at a care home in Banbury were delighted when their wish to rekindle their love of horses was made a reality.

When the team at Care UK’s Seccombe Court, on Gardener Way, learned that two residents, 94-year-old Pamela Lea and 87-year-old Audrey Coles, both had their own horses and used to ride in their younger years, they were keen to reconnect them with their past.

Audrey had a horse named Patrick and worked at Wykham Riding School where she looked after the horses. Her love of riding led her to become a professional showjumper, where she took part in many competitions including the Finmore Horse Show, often competing against many famous showjumpers, including Caroline Bradley MBE, Derek Ricketts, Peter Orbison and David Broome CBE, and winning.

Retiring from showjumping when she got married, Audrey worked for more than 50 years looking after hunters, caring for mares and delivering their foals. In her spare time, Audrey had an event horse which competed in the UK team and would attend the three-day-long events to see her horse.

Pamela Lea and Audrey Coles at the Valley Farm Equestrian Centre

Pamela also used to have her own horse called Blackbird and loved to go riding as a child and participated in equestrian events called gymkhanas.

To help fulfil Pamela and Audrey's wish, the team organised a visit to Valley Farm Equestrian Centre, in Banbury. They were introduced to all the horses and were able to spend the day just as they would have many years ago, feeding the horses and getting their hands dirty, helping to groom them and muck out the stables.

Audrey said: “I had a great time – it reminded me of when I used to look after many horses years ago. I’d love to go back again and see more of the horses.”

The visit was part of the home’s Wishing Tree initiative, which encourages residents to put their wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new – from flying a plane to enjoying a fish and chips supper, no wish is too big or small.

Audrey Coles competing in her younger years

Wojciech Kuczkowski, General Manager at Seccombe Court, said: “Pamela and Audrey love to talk about their horses and their memories with them, and were thrilled to be able to arrange such a special day for them both.

“Our wishing tree initiative is a great way for residents to share their dreams and interests, and it is great to help make these a reality. Both Pamela and Audrey had a wonderful time meeting all the horses and helping out at the stables – it's been wonderful to hear them telling the other residents all about their trip.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to the team at Valley Farm Equestrian Centre for making Pamela and Audrey’s day so special. I’m sure we’ll be going back again soon.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Seccombe Court incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The home provides full-time residential care, dementia care and respite care.

