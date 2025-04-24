Around 200 people send cards to Banbury woman on her 100th birthday

By Jack Ingham
Published 24th Apr 2025, 17:03 BST
Around 200 people helped to make a Banbury woman’s 100th birthday even more special by sending cards and well wishes.

Resident at The Ridings Care Home, Joyce Eade was pleasantly surprised to receive the well wishes on her special day.

Ahead of Joyce’s birthday on April 3, a staff member at the home put a message on Facebook asking if people would send the soon-to-be centenarian a card.

The staff member said: “As a result, I had around 200 people contact me to send cards.

Banbury woman Joyce received around 200 cards when she celebrated her 100th birthday this month.

“Not only did the community send cards, but we also had a lady make Joyce a balloon creation, offer a manicure, and many others brought gifts and flowers. Joyce also had a card sent from Spain!

“We wanted to make sure Joyce had the best 100th celebration, and that was possible with the help from the local community.”

On her birthday, Joyce spent time with her family, who were visiting from Australia, and enjoyed a performance by local singer Josh.

