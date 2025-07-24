ARCh celebrates volunteer milestones with support from High Sheriff of Oxfordshire

ARCh (Assisted Reading for Children) proudly celebrated the remarkable achievements of its dedicated reading volunteers at the charity’s Summer Volunteer Meeting on Tuesday 15th July.

The event shone a spotlight on the vital role ARCh volunteers play in transforming young lives through the power of reading. The organisation, which has over 270 active volunteers supporting primary schools across Oxfordshire, celebrated the long service awards of 23 volunteers, receiving awards for 5, 10 and even 15 years of ARCh Reading, with a combined total of 80 years helping children in Oxfordshire!

ARCh volunteers go into a local primary school each week, delivering 30 minute 1:1 reading sessions with children that are designed to both spark a love of reading and improve children’s confidence and wellbeing. They then see the same children each week for a year, giving time to really build up a positive relationship and give the children a space to thrive.

“We inspire children to discover a love of reading, building their confidence and finding the books they love- we really believe that every child can love reading, they just need the right support to find the right book!” said Emma Orton, Recruitment Officer at ARCh.

The Long Service awards highlight ARCh’s unique model, going far beyond simple reading practice by building trusting, lasting relationships with children who need it most. Unlike programmes that focus solely on reading fluency, ARCh volunteers offer something deeper: encouragement, empathy, and a consistent presence in a child’s life. This distinctive approach helps children not only to read, but to feel more confident, connected, and valued.

“It’s not just about listening to a child read, it’s about being someone they can trust, someone who shows up each week and believes in them,” said Emma.

With one in four children in the UK leaving primary school unable to read to the expected standard, volunteers like Derek Thornhill are vital in closing the literacy gap, boosting academic progress and sparking a lifelong love of reading.

Derek, an ARCh Volunteer who received a 10 year service award, said “Ten years ago I joined ARCh. They trained me, supplied me with books, games and ideas, but most importantly gave me the confidence needed to do the job. They introduced me to a lovely school in Oxfordshire, where I have been helping children with their reading ever since. This has been a most fulfilling and enjoyable role …..and strangely, on Tuesday, they congratulated me for giving ten years service for doing something I love.”

The awards were presented by the High Sheriff of Oxfordshire, John May, who gave an inspirational speech to the gathered volunteers about the importance of the work they are doing. “I had the privilege of speaking and handing out long service certificates – 5 years, 10 years, and even 15 years of extraordinary volunteering. Just think of the lives that represents – children who’ve been listened to, encouraged, and helped to fall in love with reading. ARCh does something truly special. It’s not just about literacy – it’s about time, care, confidence, and imagination. I saw that today in the stories shared and the smiles exchanged.”

With recent reports telling us that only 1 in 3 children between the ages of 8 and 18 enjoy reading in their spare time, ARCh continues to offer a personalised, meaningful solution that allows children to develop their love of reading at their own pace. If you would like to find out more about ARCh, please visit their website www.archoxfordshire.org.uk or email [email protected] to see how you can become an ARCh Reading Helper and support their mission to change children’s lives through the power of reading.